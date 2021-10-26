Senator Kalu pens charming tribute to celebrate wife’s birthday

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate his wife, Mrs. Ifunanya Uzor Kalu, on her birthday anniversary on 26th October.

The Abia North senator in a lovely tribute shared a picture of his wife on his verified social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram (oukgram).

Kalu in the message called his wife a virtuous woman, describing her as his best companion. He also acknowledged her prayerful nature, praying that God would grant her joy, peace and more blissful years.

He wrote:

“My Dearest Ify,

“A good wife is royal in the heart. She is a crown to her husband, and pride to the home where she was raised. She is called a W.I.F.E because she is a Woman In Full Effect.

“Today, I celebrate my friend, my love, my companion, my adviser, my wife and more. Having you in my life has been a tremendous experience. Through thick and thin you have always been there to provide your support.

“The merit of having a great wife is endless. Behind every successful man, there isn’t just a woman but a prayerful and hard working woman. If not, every married man would be successful.

“A virtuous woman adds years to your life; a wise one adds decades, but a loving one adds an eternity to your life.

“Thank you for your love, care, patience, prayers and every other great thing you which are too many to mention.

“May God bless you with many more years of PERFECT HEALTH and JOY.

“I celebrate and love you today and always, My Ify.

“#OUK.

Well-wishers also took to the platforms to celebrate and wish the senator’s wife a happy birthday.

Tracy Mcwary wrote: “Happy birthday Her Excellency (funanya uzor Kalu) from Miss Amnesty Nigeria and Team.”

Ogbonnaya Okechukwu Okorie wrote: “Happy birthday to you ma’am, may the good Lord continue to bless and keep you in health and in wealth.”

George ryan Peter wrote: “Happy birthday ma’am I wish u more life in good health.”

Kaycee Arkor Efogwo wrote: “Am loving what am hearing dear, happy birthday Lolo OUK, remain blessed Sister, cheers s& mje ry & Obinna Okafor wrote: “Happy birthday to odozi aku and ulo his excellency Mazi OUK, May the Lord sustain you with good health”

@ugo_ohal wrote: “Happy birthday lolo. My boss has said it all, you are 3 blessed beyond measures. I wish you more grace in good health OG ~ and multiple increase in life, #UGO OHA I NA MBA UGWU “

@mazitriplea wrote; “Happy birthday ma. My family and I celebrate you on your special day and wish you many more outstanding years ahead, Thank you for remaining the pillar behind our beloved Most Distinguished Senator, Congratulations ma.”

@fowizle_cubana wrote; “Happy birthday to Her excellency Lolo His excellency OUK”

@stephen.uzochukwu wrote ; “Happy birthday ma”

@chibuzormercychibuzor wrote; “Happy birthday to your beloved wife, she’s blessed”

@iam_uwana Many wrote ; “happy returns First Lady, Age gracefully”

@iam_trende ; “Happy birthday to her”

@mr_nzeakor! “Happy birthday to Her Excellence…¥a gazie”