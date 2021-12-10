Senator joins race for national chairmanship of APC

Senator Muhammad Musa (APC-Niger) has joined the race for the All Progressives Congress national chairmanship, promising to re-engineer its internal structure if elected.

The senator revealed this on Friday in Abuja when he spoke with newsmen on his plans for the party if he wins.

Musa said: “It is with overwhelming joy and excitement that I wish to announce that I, Senator Muhammad Sani Musa, will be presenting myself as a candidate for the position of the APC National Chairman.

“If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will completely re-engineer its internal structures and workings and make it adaptive to the yearnings and aspirations of members and Nigerians.

“I will be adaptive to participatory and affiliative work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership that will transform the party to a democratic institution that Nigerians will proudly continue to embrace.

“If we hope to maintain credibility over time, then we must adhere faithfully to the same organisational expectations that our context asks of our teams.”

Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said his words were his bond.

He noted that leadership had a great responsibility that required high sense of innovations and vision towards changing things for the better.

The Senator added that if eventually elected to lead the APC, he would work towards justifying the trust placed on him.

According to him, bringing a new beginning to the party’s leadership will create a new voice and direction.

This, he said, would by extension create the best platform for an enduring leadership for the country and for the good of all.

While admitting that being the APC national chairman was an onerous task, the aspirant said he had the political clout, extensive experience and sphere of influence to lead the party.

He expressed optimism that if elected as APC national chairman, he would expand the party’s sphere of influence beyond all fault lines and cover the country’s length and breadth.

“Please join me as we seek to march into a future of opportunities and victories for this generation and the future generations,” he said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as unprecedented socio-economic transformation of the country under his leadership.

Musa attributed the development to Buhari’s faithful implementation of the APC’s manifesto and agenda and his ability to run an all inclusive and transparent government.

He said: “As the tenure of Buhari’s administration comes to an end, all hands must be on deck to ensure that his legacies are sustained.

“As he nears the end of his tenure, we all bear responsibility to ensure that we do not allow our country to slide back into the dark era of unbridled corruption and unfocused governance that he came to reverse.

“And we must build on those legacies while equally appreciating and commending our leader, President Buhari.

“It is for this reason that I am presenting myself as the candidate that can position our great party, the APC.

“My desire is to achieve the electoral and political outcomes necessary to ensure that we consolidate and accelerate our socio-economic transformation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC National Convention is slated for February 2022 to elect new National Working Committee members to manage its affairs.

The party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, is overseeing its affairs.

So far, about 10 aspirants have indicated interest in the APC national chairmanship.

They include former Governor Tanko Al Makura of Nasarawa State, former Governor Ali-Modi Sheriff of Borno State, former Governor George Akure of Benue State and former Governor Danjuma Goje of Gombe State.

Others are Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Malam Saliu Mustapha, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, former Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State and former Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.