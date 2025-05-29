Senator Ireti Kingibe reacts to indiscriminate sealing of properties in Abuja

Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has faulted the indiscriminate property sealing by government agencies across the FCT, warning that such actions must comply with legal and constitutional provisions.

The Senator, in a press statement issued on Monday, May 26, 2025, expressed deep concern over numerous reports of properties being sealed off, allegedly due to defaults in ground rent payments.

While acknowledging the importance of tax enforcement, she cautioned that no Nigerian property should be arbitrarily sealed or taken over without adherence to due process.

“Ground rent, by law, does not justify arbitrary property takeovers,” she stated.

“The penalty for non-payment is limited to fines or surcharges—not revocation or sealing—unless due legal processes are followed.”

Senator Kingibe emphasized that the Land Use Act and the Urban and Regional Planning Act mandate that any land revocation for public interest must include fair compensation and follow clearly defined legal steps.

She added that the ongoing practice of sudden enforcement without proper notice or engagement is unjust, unlawful, and economically damaging.

“These actions only serve to deepen the hardship faced by families and businesses in the FCT.

“They erode public trust in institutions and destabilize the delicate socio-economic balance in our communities,” she said.

The senator reaffirmed her commitment to defending the rights of FCT residents, stating that she is currently engaging relevant government bodies and considering legislative interventions to stop the alleged abuses.

“As your elected representative, I will not stand by while residents suffer from enforcement measures that ignore the rule of law and compound their economic woes,” she declared.

She called on residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and confident in the ongoing efforts to ensure fairness, transparency, and justice.

The full statement read: “I am deeply concerned by the growing number of reports regarding the sealing of properties across the Federal Capital Territory by various government agencies.

“While the enforcement of regulations and tax obligations is necessary, such actions must be carried out within the bounds of legality, fairness, and sensitivity to the current economic realities faced by residents.

“It is important to clarify that ground rent, a tax charged and collected by state governments on land granted pursuant to the Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act of 1975, is not grounds for arbitrary property takeover.

“While the government retains the constitutional power to revoke land for overriding public interest, such revocation must strictly follow due legal process as stipulated under the Land Use Act and the Urban and Regional Planning Act, including the payment of due compensation.

“Therefore, no Nigerian’s property can be lawfully seized, revoked, or sealed solely on account of failure to pay ground rent.

“The penalty for such default is, by law, limited to a fine or surcharge, not the compulsory taking over or sealing of the property without recourse to the due process prescribed under Section 42 of the Land Use Act and other relevant provisions.

“The indiscriminate and sometimes abrupt sealing of properties, often executed without proper notice, engagement, or adherence to legal procedure, only serves to deepen the economic distress of individuals, families, and business owners already facing mounting hardship.

“These actions undermine livelihoods, erode public trust in institutions, and risk destabilizing the fragile balance of social and economic stability within the FCT.

“As the elected Senator of the Federal Capital Territory, I cannot, and will not, stand idly by while residents are subjected to enforcement practices that contravene established laws and compound their suffering.

“I am actively engaging with relevant authorities and exploring all legislative avenues to ensure that any enforcement actions taken are consistent with the rule of law, fairness, and compassion.

“I urge all residents and business owners to remain calm and law-abiding. Please rest assured that this matter is being addressed with the seriousness it deserves. We are committed to ensuring that dialogue, justice, and due process prevail.”

