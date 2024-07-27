 Senator Ifyeanyi Uba is dead

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifyeanyi Uba is dead.

The business turned politician died at the age of 52 years in London.

Ubah, who joined the All Progressives Congress a few months ago, was billed to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

Ubah, born 3 September 1971 politician , entrepreneur and businessman served as a Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Nigerian senate till his sudden death on the 27th of July 2024 in London.

He was the CEO of Capital Oil which he founded in 2001. Capital oil facilities and outlets are domiciled mostly in Southeast and Southwest of Nigeria with one of the largest tank farms for petroleum products storage and distribution in Lagos.

