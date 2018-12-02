Senator Ibrahim lauds police wage increase, advocates special fund

Senator Abu Ibrahim has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the bold steps taken to increase the salaries of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

Ibrahim, who made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the increase was timely in view of the poor remuneration of the policemen which had affected their productivity.

He said: “I wish to congratulate Mr President for the bold steps taken to increase the wages of Nigeria Police Force.

“I commend him for this timely intervention especially coming at a time members of the police force are overstretched in meeting the security challenges of the country.”

He, however, advocated for a sustainable fund arrangement order than yearly budgetary provisions, for effective policing.

The lawmaker stressed that there was need for a sustainable funding for improved commitment and efficient management of financial resources available to the police force.

He said: “By giving them this increase in their wages their commitment and motivation to serve their country will improve.

“However, I want to say that this is not all they need to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency to serve our fatherland.

“I am therefore urging you to go all out in ensuring sustainable funding resources for the police. As a matter of fact, there are more things to be done to make the police more competent and efficient.

“For example, the force has a current strength of about 300,000 personnel spread across the federation in 12 zones 37 states including FCT, 128 Area Commands, 1,381 divisions, 1,579 Police Stations and 3,756 posts.

“The force depends wholly on the government for its operational and administrative requirement through the annual appropriation.

“Unfortunately, budgetary allocations in recent times have been based on “envelop” concept which does not reflect the enormous size, scope of responsibility and actual needs of the Force.

“Arising from the limitation of funding occasioned by ceiling, most of the requirements that would enable the Force perform are never met.

“For example, allocations to the Police Force over the past five years for capital and overhead costs gives a clear picture of the poor funding of this organisation.”

He said as part of his contribution to the cause, he had sponsored a bill, which had gone through second reading.

He added that it had equally gone for Public hearing and an official report to that effect had been submitted to the Senate.

He said: “The major part of the Bill which I submitted, seeks to provide a legal framework for the management of and control of the Special Intervention Fund to be known as Police Development Fund.

“It will also focus on the training and retraining of Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, provision of equipment, offices and as well as other related facilities that would enhance the security delivery to the populace.

“The previous attempts made to address this issue failed due to lack of enabling law on the operation of the fund.

“From my personal observation and during the Public Hearing on the Bill, the Nigeria Police Force remains one the most under-funded in the world.

“It is also the poorest funded Federal Government agency despite its onerous responsibility of securing the country and preventing crimes in the society.”

Ibrahim, who is the immediate past Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, said, the bill if passed into law, would open diverse funding opportunities for the Police Force.

He stressed that it would open up funding windows from cooperate bodies while curbing the prevailing problem of under-funding.

He said: “Stakeholders’ opinion, who made both written and oral presentations during the public hearing on the bill before the National Assembly, had expressed total support for its passage and assent.

“I therefore advise that the president set up a committee to look at the report and make appropriate recommendations that will encourage quick passage of an executive Bill at the National Assembly.”