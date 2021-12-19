Senator Grace Bent does not meddle in the private affairs of Fani-Kayode – Lawyer 

The lawyer of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to allegations against Big Brother Naija star, Jackie B’s mother, Senator Grace Bent in the wake of the ongoing custody battle between him and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Recall that in a video recently shared on Instagram, Precious alleged that Fani-Kayode is desperate to see her behind bars following false criminal charges filed against her and her sister.

One of the criminal charges, according to her, was allegedly filed by the former minister and BBNaija’s Jackie B’s mother, Senator Grace Bent, who allegedly told the police that Precious planned to assassinate her.

Fani-Kayode’s lead counsel, Ibikunle Ayodeji who has now responded to the allegation, stated that regardless of political connections, Senator Grace Bent does not meddle in the private affairs of Fani- Kayode, neither does she volunteer any advice on how he should run his family business.

Ayodeji further averred that Senator Grace Bent does not dabble in the home affairs of Fani-Kayode and she has no power to do so as she is a mother and grandmother who has her family to take care of.

Insisting that no one can dictate to Fani-Kayode or manipulate him, the lawyer also added that the vicious and libellous slander and falsehood levelled against Senator Bent’s daughter, Jackie B, is particularly repugnant and disgraceful.

Ayodeji stated that Jackie B is a well-brought up and decent young lady who is a well-respected public figure and celebrity in her own right and who has achieved so much at such an early age.

He concluded by stating that the Bents are decent, loving, honorable and law-abiding people who “should not be subjected to the kind of wickedness that we are witnessing.”

The statement reads;

“To Whom It May Concern

“Savage Posts On The Well Respected Senator Grace Bent and Her Family.

“We are solicitors to Chief Femi Fani- Kayode. Our attention has been drawn to a series of posts making rounds on the internet.

“The said posts heavily denigrate the well respected Senator Grace Bent and her entire household.

“The deep rooted animosity which reflects in the post, can be easily connected to her association with Chief Femi Fani- Kayode.

“A response to the post, which is full of cunningly devised fables, is not necessary at this time.

“For the record however, there is a need to reassert the point that Senator Grace Bent does not dabble into the home affairs of Chief Femi Fani- Kayode and she has no power to do so.

“Senator Grace Bent is a mother and grandmother and she has her family to take care of.

“Regardless of their political connections, Senator Grace Bent does not meddle in the private affairs of Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, neither does she volunteer any advice on how he should run his family business.

“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a man of conviction and he takes full control of what goes on around him and what happens in his family and household.

“No-one can dictate to him, tell him what to do or manipulate him and neither has Senator Grace Bent or any member of her family tried to do so.

“It is unfortunate that the Bent family is being attacked by persons with unknown pedigrees and a disillusioned mindset.

“The vicious and libelous slander and falsehood levelled against Senator Bent’s daughter, Jackie B, is particularly repugnant and disgraceful.

“This is a well-brought up and decent young lady who is a well-respected public figure and celebrity in her own right and who has achieved so much at such an early age.

“Senator Bent and her husband, Chief Jackson Bent, who is a highly respected retired Army officer and who has served our nation diligently and selflessly, are worthy of double honour and our client will not cease to accord them same, just like every other well- meaning Nigerian.

“In the light of the above it is important that our client should clear the air on the savage posts, which are not only distracting, but also intended to muddle the waters.

“The Bents are decent, loving, honorable and law-abiding people who should not be subjected to the kind of wickedness that we are witnessing. Thank you.”