Senator floors former Governor as Tribunal affirms his election

The Cross River State Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Calabar has affirmed the election of the representative of Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three-man tribunal, headed by Justice M. A. Sambo, affirmed the election of the senator in an unanimous decision.

The Tribunal in affirming Jarigbe’s election dismissed the petition of a former Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on February 25, 2023.

Ayade sought to void the election of Jarigbe suit number EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023, disputing the votes from about 377.

But in a judgment that lasted over five hours, the Tribunal dismissed the petition, stating that it was devoid of sufficient evidence.