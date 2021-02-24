The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, has described the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as a drunkard, while the Abia State Government in a swift response said the senator needed mental evaluation.

The senator and the Abia State Government both spoke on Tuesday.

While Adeyemi spoke on the floor during plenary while contributing to a debate on a motion by Senator Stephen Odey, tagged: “Urgent need for the restoration and revalidation of the safe school initiative in Nigeria,” the response by the Abia State Government was from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

Adeyemi said: “Despite that some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor (in Kogi State), who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority.

“We are bordered by nine states, but we had an experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighbouring states.

“Some governors are committed to the protection of their people.

“In my state, the governor (Yahaya Bello) awarded contracts for the renovation of schools and provides security services to them.

“In some states of Nigeria today, where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards.

“The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.

“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before.

“Abia people are unfortunate.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was, however, quick to caution Adeyemi on his use of language.

Reacting to Adeyemi’s attacks on his State Governor, one of the representatives of Abia State in the Senate and Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said he was shocked his colleague reacted based on a social media post, where he (Abaribe) was quoted as having attacked Bello.

Abaribe said: “I will like to make a clarification.

“Unfortunately, what has happened here today is one of the problems that you see on social media.

“I never made any comments on the Governor of Kogi State.

“Never.

“What has happened is what we see going on today.”

In the response of the Abia State Government, Ememanka said in a statement: “Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests in making careless, dishonorable, unrelated and incoherent statements”.

“If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind, he should have known that when it comes to education, Abia is miles ahead of his home State of Kogi, and a ‘non-compos mentis’.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu does not take alcoholic drinks and he is shocked at the schizophrenic outburst of Senator Adeyemi whom he has never met nor had any dealings whatsoever with officially nor privately.”

Adeyemi was thus advised to quickly “seek psychiatric help before his case becomes unmanageable”.