Bamidele splashes multi-million naira equipment, vehicles on constituents

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday splashed multi Million naira empowerment items on constituents on Tuesday.

Bamidele in a programme well attended by dignitaries in Ado, the state capital, thanked the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial district for reposing confidence in him by sending him to Abuja to represent them in the 9th National Assembly.

At the event which held at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium Ado Ekiti, Bamidele pledged to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

At the empowerment programme, Senator Bamidele distributed 26 mini buses, 250 grinding machines, 250 motorcycles, two ambulances , 250 hair dryers, 250 sewing machines, 250 wheels chairs, 56 tricycles

two ventilators, Hilux van, tractor, truck load of fertilisers and many other empowerment items to the Constituents.

He said, “My election into the 9th Senate has brought about a remarkable harvest of dividends of democracy such as the empowerment of over 5000 constituents, including artisans, youth, women, and the physically challenged;

“Others include sponsorship of numerous Motions and Bills, including the Bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti; the construction of a mega Digital Library in Ado-Ekiti.

Other are the distribution and installation of over 50 transformers at different locations within Ekiti Central, provision of over 40 motorized boreholes; the installation of solar-powered street lights across the five Local Government Areas in Ekiti Central Senatorial District; securing of employment to over 80 youth job applicants and over 300 N-Power graduate applicants; the provision of palliatives during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the distribution of Eidel Fitri and Christmas gifts during the yuletide respectively, to mention just a few of them.

“Finally, I will also be seizing this opportunity to seek for your continued support, encouragement and prayers to enable us do more and to further raise the bar in legislative representation and infrastructural and community development in Ekiti Central Senatorial District and beyond.”

The Chairman of the occasion and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, saluted the Senator for giving a strong showing through the empowerment programme, saying this has further showed that he is a good and worthy representative.

Speaking on Senator Bamidele’s reelection bid, Adebayo said: “Senator Bamidele has done well with this empowerment, he has done creditably well and this is kind of him.

Otunba Adebayo said that the Senator has done so much for the people of Ekiti Central and the people of the zone must reciprocate when the time comes .

“Please, don’t forget to remember him when the time comes”.