Senator Bala Na’Allah reacts to son’s death

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has reacted to the death of his eldest son, Abdulkareem, saying his son’s life is not better than that of any other Nigerian’s.

Abdulkareem was murdered at his Malali home in Kaduna State.

Na’Allah in a statement expressed hope that his death would play a major role in finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems, saying his son’s attackers were not armed with guns.

He said, “They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangled him.

“As a family, we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life.

“His life is not better than any other Nigerian. As a family, we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family and by the numerous calls, messages and visits we have received so far.

“We have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family.”