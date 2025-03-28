Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must apologise to Nigerians for gross misconduct on world stage – Campaign for Democracy 

The Campaign for Democracy has said that the actions taken by the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, since the “avoidable” crisis began a few weeks ago, have put Nigeria’s image on trial before the global community.

THE FULL TEXT:

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) expresses deep concern over the ongoing international media engagements by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

We find it worrisome that what should have remained an internal dispute between the Senator and the Nigerian Senate is now being sensationalised across various international platforms, putting Nigeria’s reputation on trial before the global community.

Since the avoidable crisis began at the National Assembly, CD had refrained from taking a stand on the issues in the news. But it has become very important to advise respected Nigerian leaders to identify when it is not in the best interest of the nation to play opposition politics with delicate national issues.

We are concerned that, rather than addressing the core issues surrounding her suspension within the framework of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has chosen to engage in a campaign of calumny against the Senate as an institution.

More worrisome is the fact that she has distorted the facts preceding her suspension and curiously held on to her sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President as the reason for the initial actions taken against her.

Taking such misrepresentation to the world stage and representing Nigeria illegally at the Inter Parliamentary Union to air such views can be described as nothing but gross misconduct against the country, for which she needs to apologise. This should not be muddled up with politics.

Her activities in and outside the country, are a dent on the image of our nation and portray us in a negative light before the international community. Every patriotic Nigerian should reject this.

CD is equally perplexed as to why Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has abandoned her faith in the Nigerian judiciary. Having already taken her grievances to the courts, one would have expected her to allow due process to take its course.

Resorting to media trials, seeking sympathy from foreign audiences while undermining the credibility of the very institutions that can address her concerns have watered down whatever sympathy she could have gained from objective Civil Society Organizations and Nigerians at large.

This matter is made worse by the fact that this is not the first time Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has made such allegations without substantiation. Many people have given the example of her allegations against a former presidential spokesman, Mr. Reno Omokri, which were later exposed as false.

While CD upholds the right of every individual to seek justice, we strongly advise Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to embrace the due processes of law in seeking justice and possibly seek reconciliation with the Senate.

Her current confrontational approach serves no productive purpose other than to bring ridicule to Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

As a public official, she has a responsibility to uphold the dignity of her office and promote national cohesion, rather than dragging the country’s name through unnecessary international controversies.

The decision by the people of Kogi Central to recall the Senator is a constitutional and democratic step, and we strongly affirm that no constituency should be left without representation due to the actions of a single individual.

It is a good thing that the Independent National Electoral Commission is taking a neutral stance on this issue by ensuring due diligence in the recall process, which it kick-started with a notification letter to the embattled Senator on Wednesday.

The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan stems largely from issues tied to her personal actions rather than matters directly benefiting her constituents.

Democracy thrives when elected representatives are accountable to the people who put them in office, and when they fail to uphold this responsibility, the electorate have every right to act in their best interest.

The Campaign for Democracy commends the electorate of Kogi Central for exercising their constitutional right to initiate a recall process. This is a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

If lawmakers understand that their seats are not guaranteed but are subject to the will of the people, they will prioritise service over personal interests. Accountability is non-negotiable.

Lastly, we call on all well-meaning Nigerians to encourage dialogue and constructive engagement in resolving internal disputes within our democracy. Nigeria’s image must not be sacrificed on the altar of personal grievances or politics.

