Senator Akpabio celebrates General Gowon at 91

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on his 91st birthday.

Akpabio’s personally signed congratulatory message to General Gowon was released to newsmen by his Media Office in Abuja on Sunday.

In it, he said General Gowon’s policy of “No Victor, No Vanquished” after the civil war remains a beacon of unity and national healing.

He commended his efforts in keeping Nigeria one, in and out of power, stressing that history will be kind to him.

Akpabio wrote: “On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and the 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with our former Head of State, His Excellency, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, on the occasion of his 91st birthday. It is a thing of Joy to see him reach this milestone in life.

“Sir, your leadership during and after Nigeria’s civil war continues to shape our history, and your ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ policy remains a beacon of unity and national healing.

“I commend your commitment to peace and inter-generational dialogue, which remains relevant today. Your legacy as a statesman and unifier serves as an inspiration to generations of leaders.

“I pray that God grants you many more years of good health, strength, and wisdom. Your life’s work is a testament to your dedication to Nigeria’s progress

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency and congratulations sir.”