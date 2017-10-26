Senator accused of receiving bribe to approve States’ foreign loans – CSOs

A coalition of Kaduna State Civil Society Organisations on Wednesday alleged that the representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Comrade Shehu Sani, is corruptly enriching himself by receiving inducements before approving foreign loans for them.

The group made its position known at a press briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The CSOs claimed to have gathered enough evidence to nail Sani.

In the text of the briefing, titled: “Re: Seven days ultimatum on Shehu Sani Committee granting of the N350 million loan request by Kaduna State Government,” signed by its Chairman, Zubairu Mukhtar, and Secretary Richard Augustine, the group alleged that their lives are under threat as a result of their struggle for the masses.

The statement said: “We are letting the world know that since the issuance of our ultimatum last week, we have received series of death threats and the lives of our loved ones are being threatened by Sen. Shehu Sani and his machinaries and security report reaching us indicates that they are hell bent on sabotaging our efforts to fight for the masses of Kaduna state. We cannot neither be intimidated nor cajoled to change our course as posterity will never forgive us.

“Democracy is built on the very foundation of struggles like ours. Therefore we are informing the general public that whatever happens to any member of the coalition, Sen Shehu Sani should be held responsible.

“As the voices of the people, we cannot be as dubious as Sen Shehu Sani or his style of leadership that claims he is for the talakawas, yet he sends them into oblivion.

“Today’s press conference is necessitated on the basis that we have embarked on an in-depth research on the criteria for qualification to access the grant from the world Bank. From our findings, Kaduna state is seen to be the most qualified among states to access this loan from the World Bank. We have also identified some states that got approval and those that are yet to get theirs.

“Furthermore, from our findings and contacts, there is the growing suspicion by many stakeholders about Sen Shehu Sani collecting monies from some States that got approval to access the World Bank loan and unlike Kaduna State, those states did not satisfactorily meet the required standard for acquiring it. We also want to state that because Mal. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is a fore runner to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, he has refused to give any form of bribe to anybody.

“Sen Shehu Sani would stop at nothing other than cheap blackmail, criticism that does not make any sense. We don’t give a damn about all his antics because we know it is not in the interest of the common man of Kaduna State. Sen Shehu Sani has since deviated from his legislative duties to venture into cheap propaganda because he has nothing to show to his constituents.”

The group further explained that Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai’s fate for a second term as governor come 2019 can only be decided by the over 12 million people of Kaduna State.

It added: “So for Sen Shehu Sani to begin to look for a bargain for his seat as senator representing Kaduna Central come 2019 is like using basket to fetch water from an ocean. We believe Sen Shehu Sani needs re-examination of himself and his consciousness, every political office holder in the State must pass through the democratic norms of electioneering to get re-elected.”

They used the medium to urge Sani to stop diverting to his personal pocket all the constituency allowances that are meant for the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District and the development of the area, adding: “He should focus on bettering the lives of the people of his constituency like his other colleagues in the Senate.

“Today we are not mincing words, we urge Sen Shehu Sani to do the needful and behave himself else we would expose all his shady deals. We are ready and have started mobilising our members across the State to occupy the National Assembly if this loan is not approved by the Sen Shehu Sani led committee.”

The group noted that history is repeating itself that they gathered together as advocates and voices of over 12 million people of Kaduna State who have no platform to table their plight other than through the civil society organisations in the state.

“It is no longer news that Sen shehu sani does not mean well for the people of Kaduna State,” they submitted.