Senator Abiru COVID-19 relief: Again, beneficiaries get cash support

For the ninth consecutive month, 1,079 beneficiaries of the Senator Tokunbo Abiru COVID-19 Financial Assistance on Thursday received direct credit in their respective bank accounts across 98 wards of the 16 local governments and the Local Council Development Areas in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

According to a release by Enitan Olukotun, Special Adviser to Senator Abiru (Media and Publicity), those that benefitted this September belong to the Batch A category.

Over a thousand beneficiaries in the category B will receive support next month, it stated.

The COVID-19 support scheme kicked off January, 2021 in fulfillment of the promise made by Senator Abiru during the electioneering campaign to assist the poorest of the poor across the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Selected beneficiaries have been getting N5000 assistance bimonthly (i.e once in two months) since the beginning of the year.

Beneficiaries include physically-challenged persons, aged, unemployed youth, widows and other vulnerable people in the senatorial district.

Senator Abiru, an accomplished banker has been breaking new frontiers in less than ten months in the saddle.

The Senator’s legislative agenda which is predicated on provision of good to the greater number of the people is already being felt across the social strata in the district.

Concerned about the plight of constituents and other road users plying Ikorodu/Sagamu Road and Ikorodu/Itoikin/Epe Epe Road, the distinguished Senator moved a motion calling on the Federal Government to urgently intervene on the two critical roads.

Following the motion, contractors have since moved to site on Ikorodu Sagamu Road.

Under same period, Senator Tokunbo Abiru sponsored a bill entitled, ‘The Copyright Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2021’ that will replace the extant Copyright Act Cap C28 LFN 2004.

The critical bill that will revolutionize the knowledge and intellectual property industry has scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate. Public hearing will be held on the bill in October.

The senator also facilitated a four blocks of 24 classrooms equipped with furniture and modern instruction materials, 16 toilets to Aga Primary School. The completed blocks of classrooms is completed and billed for commissioning soon.

In Epe, a mini stadium is currently under construction. A 40-bed Primary Health Centre is coming to Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

In October, 600 brilliant tertiary institutions students in the Lagos East Senatorial District will benefit from the senator’s Annual Bursary Scheme.

And in November, the Office of Senator Abiru in partnership with Fate Foundation, about 1000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the District will be trained in a two-day MSME Clinic.