Senator Abiru congratulates Sanwo-Olu on emergence as Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, who is also the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his emergence as South West Governors’ Forum Chairman.



He stated this in his heartfelt congratulatory message to the governor.

Senator Abiru described the feat as well-deserved, considering the great leadership capacity of the governor, and his outstanding contributions to the stability of the South West. He expressed optimism that the Governor will further deepen regional integration and collaboration in the South west.



“I join eminent personalities in Lagos State, and Nigeria to celebrate our amiable governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his emergence as the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum.

Also Read:

“This feat is a testament to the capacity and competence of our dear governor, which he has demonstrated through the effective management of complex issues of governance in Lagos State.



“Our esteemed governors have made the best decision by choosing Governor Sanwo-Olu to provide the needed leadership in the South West at this critical juncture in our nation’s history, when regional cooperation and integration are imperative to the collective prosperity and well-being of our people. Once again, congratulations Mr. Governor!”, Senator Abiru was quoted in the statement made available by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun on Tuesday.