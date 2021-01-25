The representative of Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa, has revealed how 100 bandits stormed Kaffin-Koro and adjoining villages in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing seven women and rustling over 1,000 cows.

Addressing newsmen, the Senator lamented that the nation’s security architecture has failed consideringthe insecurity across the country

Musa said: “These people will them that they will attack them at so so time and they will attack them at that period they mentioned.

“The security architecture is falling.

“Just yesterday, these armed bandits, numbering about 100, on motorcycles came into my own local government in Niger State.

“They killed about seven women.

“They rustled more than 100 cows.

“Nobody is doing anything about it.

“I believe it is time for us to sit down and tackle our security.

“There cannot be development without security.”

Musa said this time for the State Government to establish State Police in order to tackle the security challenges in the country had come, adding that the Governors are now using the fund for development to address the insecurity problem in their various states.

He also urged the security agencies to embrace technology to be able to fight insecurity effectively, adding that it is cheaper to use technology nowadays than use troops to fight bandits.