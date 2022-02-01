Senate will soon pass Bill on arms proliferation — Spokesperson

The Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru (APC-Osun), says the control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, pending before the National Assembly, will soon be passed.

The Senate spokesman made this known when he spoke with newsmen at his Constituency Office on Monday in Osogbo.

Bashiru said that nothing would delay the passage of the Bill, which he revealed is seeking to address the problem of increased proliferation and illegal possession of firearms across the country.

According to him, the Bill is currently at the Committee stage, adding that when eventually passed, it would definitely go a long way in curbing criminal activities and security problems in the country.

He said: “In a matter of weeks, the Bill will actually see the light of the day.

“I am in full support of the Bill and, if passed, it will assist the country to reduce and possibly put a stop to criminal activities in the country.”

Commenting on the upcoming July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state, Bashiru said that with his relationship with Governor Gboyega Oyetola, he would ensure that he secures the APC ticket for a second term.

According to him: “I am fully with APC in the state, as well as the entire Osun Central Senatorial District to represent them in the National Assembly.”

He said that Osun Central Senatorial District had benefited immensely from Oyetola’s administration and ready to support him.

Bashiru also said that he would continue to uplift his constituents with the dividends of democracy.