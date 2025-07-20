Senate warns Natasha against resuming for plenary session 

The Senate has asked Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to stay away from its proceedings, saying the suspended lawmaker can’t resume yet.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday by the Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu.

The statement insisted that there was no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall the lawmaker before the expiration of her suspension.

Adaramodu said: “It is therefore surprising and legally untenable that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist. The Senate emphasizes once more: there is no enforceable order directing her immediate return to the chamber.

“We advise the Distinguished Senator to refrain from any attempt to storm the Senate next Tuesday under a false pretext, as doing so would not only be premature but also undermine the dignity of the Senate and violate due process. The Senate, as a law-abiding institution, is committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of its proceedings. It will not tolerate the disruption of its proceedings.

“The Senate will, at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court on both amending the Standing Orders of the Senate, her recall, and communicate same thereof to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course.”

