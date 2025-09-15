Senate vs Natasha: CSO defends Labour’s role in democracy

A civil society organisation, Gatekeepers of Democracy (GOD), has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over its stance on the ongoing political issues surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the leadership of the Senate.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Convener, Umar Kaltungo, maintained that the NLC has a legitimate role in commenting on political developments, particularly when such issues affect workers and national interest.

“The struggle for democracy is also a workers’ struggle. You cannot reclaim economic rights without first safeguarding political rights,” the statement read.

The group argued that attempts to limit labour’s advocacy to only industrial matters would weaken democratic engagement and diminish workers’ voices in governance.

Kaltungo added that the suspension of elected representatives has broader implications for both democratic accountability and economic justice, noting that organised labour has historically stood at the forefront of democratic reforms.

He commended the NLC for its recent interventions on issues such as pension reforms and workers’ welfare, urging it to remain steadfast in defending both economic rights and democratic values.

“The Nigerian people know those who stand with them in their struggles. We urge the NLC to continue speaking up for a living wage in the workplace and for a living democracy in national governance,” Kaltungo said.

The development comes amid tensions between the NLC and the Senate leadership over the political situation involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

Civil society groups like GOD have pledged to remain engaged in safeguarding democratic institutions.

