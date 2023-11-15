Senate urges NLC to call off strike

The Senate has passed a resolution urging the organised labour to call off the ongoing national strike in the interest of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion “On need for NLC to reconsider its stand on the ongoing strike at plenary on Wednesday.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidela (APC-Ekiti) moved the motion.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) Academic Staff Union of Universities, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria among other unions commenced a nation wide strike on November 14.

He said that the Senate was aware that the strike was connected with the alleged assault on the President of the NLC during the electioneering campaign that took place at Imo.

Bamidele said it was worrisome that most of the demands of the labour on the strike were not targeted at the welfare of Nigerian workers but essentially arising from the alleged political involvement of the President, who hailed from Imo.

He said the State’s Commissioner of Police had affirmed that as a matter of fact that there was indeed brutality by the police on the NLC President, while participating in a political campaign in the state.

Senator Adamu Alero (PDP-Kebbi), who seconded the motion said the Senate must intervene to protect the nation’s economy.

He said the intervention of the senate would be timely, saying that the incident in Imo involving the alleged brutality of the NLC president was unfortunate.

On his part, Senator Adams Oshiomole (APC-Edo) said his primary concern had always been labour issues and condemned police brutality on labour unionists.

He added that he had been a victim of police brutality as NLC leader.

He said the Senate had the obligation to do everything possible to bring an amicable solution to the labour crisis.

He urged the Senate to prevail on Federal and State Governments to implement the agreement reached with NLC and TUC, especially on the payment of N35,000 wage award by State Governments.