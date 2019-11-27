The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to improve funding of the Border Community Development Agency to salvage the plight and improve welfare of Nigerians living in border communities.

The call for funding of BCDA was sequel to a motion on the need to pay attention to the plight of border communities in Nigeria.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman and co- sponsored by 21 other senators.

Presenting the motion at the plenary, Suleiman recalled that BCDA was established in 2003 by law to cater for the plight and development of border communities in Nigeria.

He noted that the agency had a counterpart funding mechanism on the platform of the BCDA Act 2003 to ensure effective delivery of service for development of the communities.

He said that the border communities were in dire need of development in areas of infrastructure, health, education, water and access roads.

He said the BCDA had not been able to cater for the needs of the communities because of insufficient funding.

He said that 84 school children were drowned in a river from Bukuro, a border community in Bartuten Local Government in Kwara while going to school in neighbouring border community in Benin Republic.

