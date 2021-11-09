Senate upgrades General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to upgrade the General Hospital, Deba in Gombe State, to a Federal Medical Centre.

The bill sponsored by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central), also seeks to provide a legal framework for the establishment of the medical centre.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary & Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, in his presentation, said the bill received overwhelming support for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Deba, to bring healthcare closer to residents.

He explained that when established, the Medical Centre would bridge the gap in access to healthcare among residents, and tackle the problem of overcrowding in existing primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the area.

Oloriegbe added that the Federal Medical Centre would be equipped with facilities for diagnostic treatment and rehabilitation at the tertiary levels.