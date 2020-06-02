The Senate on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday disclosed that Ambassadorial nominees would be screen through the internet.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent 42 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

But the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Bukar Adamu, who came under Order 42 for the extension of the screening exercise, said most of the nominees are abroad and would be screened through internet.

According to Adamu: “There is the need for an extension of time since most of the Ambassadorial nominees are abroad and would be screened via the internet.”

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, however gave two weeks extension to the Committee to screen the nominees through the internet.