Senate to receive ambassadorial nominees list soon – Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has addressed concerns regarding the delayed appointment of ambassadors, noting that such delays are part of the nature of governance and politics.

Tuggar disclosed this at the 5th edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the names of ambassadorial nominees will be forwarded to the Senate for approval soon.

In the meantime, the minister emphasised that mission officers are currently managing the embassies, ensuring that diplomatic operations continue smoothly.

Also Read

“The delayed appointment of ambassadors is what it is. It is the nature of governance and politics.

“I want to assure you that in the near future, the names of the appointed ambassadors will be sent to the Senate. We have mission officers running the embassies for now,” he said.

Details later…

Post Views: 9