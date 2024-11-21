Senate to Military: Don’t allow Lakurawa entrench itself in Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Nigerian military to maintain vigilance in the North West parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States in order not to allow a terrorist group, Lakurawa, to entrench itself in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the resolution was sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP-Kebbi) during plenary.

The motion was entitled: “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Take Stringent Measures to Stop the Infiltration of a Group of Violent Terrorists Known as Lakurawa From Entrenching Themselves in Some North-Western Parts of Sokoto State and Kebbi.”

The upper chamber also commended the military for their prompt response to the insurgency.

It directed the military to work with the communities and other security agencies to set up early warning mechanisms to forestall further incursions.

“We also urge the Federal Government to send an assessment team to the affected areas to estimate the extent of damage and to determine the immediate relief needs of the affected families,” it said.

Raising the point of order, Abdullahi noted that a group of terrorists from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, known as Lakurawa, had infiltrated the country.

He said: “This is through the Nigeria-Niger border, at Illela, Tangaza and Silame Local Government Areas of Sokoto.

“This violent gang of terrorists had raided and dispossessed these communities, prior to the large-scale invasion of Mera, a village in Augie Local Government, on November 8.”

The senator, however, said the Kebbi State Government had promptly responded by sending a delegation with relief materials to the affected villages and assistance to the families of the deceased.

He said that if timely, adequate and decisive measures were not taken, the group could spread its reign of terror to other northern parts of the country and beyond.

Contributing, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) said that the time to act “is now if we want to control the spread of these terrorists.

“I want to us to recall what happened in the 8th and 9th Senate.

“We had discussed extensively on how we could stem the tide of banditry and terrorism.

“We made far-reaching recommendations and we asked the executive arm of government to implement those resolutions.

“It is still relevant for us to insist that those resolutions should be implemented.

“If we do so, it will reduce the incidences of banditry and insurgency in the country.

“In fact, we can reduce it to the barest minimum.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said: “This is the way it starts.

“And if it is not nipped in the bud, it will spread terror across many parts of the country.”

While commending the military, Akpabio urged them to continue to maintain their presence in those zones in order to forestall further intrusion into the country.

