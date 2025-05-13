Senate to Military After Soldiers’ Killing: Redeploy troops, advanced weapons

The Senate has asked the military to redeploy troops and modern equipment to Borno and Yobe States in response to renewed attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, the latest being the killing of soldiers.

The decision of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday was sequel to a motion sponsored by Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

Leading debate on the motion, Monguno explained how Boko Haram fighters ambushed and killed more than a dozen soldiers in Marte town, located in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Speaking further, the Senate Whip said another attack followed on Tuesday morning in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai LGA.

He said: “The Senate notes that a few years ago, two-thirds of the local government areas in Borno were under the control of Boko Haram.

Also Read:

“But with the concerted efforts of the military and civilian joint task force, the areas were reclaimed, restoring freedom and liberty for the residents.

“Also note that after relative peace was restored in Borno and Yobe States, the military relocated their tactical command of operations to the northwest to address issues of kidnapping and banditry in the region.

“Further notes that on the 12th of May, 2025, that is on Monday, yesterday, the insurgents attacked and killed more than 12 soldiers in Marte town of Marte local government.”

Monguno further noted that on May 12, 2025, the insurgents attacked and killed more than 12 soldiers in Marte town of Marte local government.”

In his own contribution, Senator Abbas Aminu, who seconded the motion, said Adamawa State should also benefit from the intervention.

Aminu said: “The resurgence of Boko Haram is felt more in Adamawa recently.

“On a daily basis, we lose between six to 10 people everyday.”

After extensive debate on the motion, the Senate called on the military high command to redeploy enough troops to the north-east and equip them with modern technology to match the evolving threat.

The upper legislative chamber also directed its committees on the Army and Air Force to monitor the implementation of the resolutions.

Post Views: 16