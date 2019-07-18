The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has expressed the commitment of the 9th Senate towards initiating policies and legislation that will reform the nation’s education sector.

Lawan made this known at a programme organised in his honour by Government Secondary School, Gashua Old Boys Association in Abuja.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the reforms, according to the Senate President, would restore the lost glory of the nation’s education system.

He decried the poor state of public schools and institutions, particularly in the area of inadequate or lack of infrastructure, qualified teachers and the curriculum across the country.

He said that the lost glory of public schools must be redeemed and sustained.

According to him, for Nigeria to develop, inclusive and equitable quality education must be prioritised.

He said: “We must wake up from our slumber and ensure that our learning processes are acceptable to all.

“Our education structures are very far from the challenges of the new world.

“We have to rise to this occasion. We have a lot to do in these tasks for posterity to judge us well.

“This Senate will come out with a pattern where there will be time frame to achieve our set objectives.

“We are proud to be products of public education, right from primary schools to the University.

“But what can we say in these modern days considering the poor states of infrastructure and capacities in these institutions?

“Establishing equal access to quality education remains our top priority in the 9th Senate and by extension the National Assembly.”

Lawan said it was alarming that Nigeria currently has over 10 million out-of-school children.

He noted that if urgent measures were not taken to address the situation, Nigeria would continue to witness insecurity and underdevelopment.

In his remarks, the President of the Association, Prof. Abdulqadir Shettima, commended the Senate for believing in the leadership quality of the Senate President.

He noted that Nigerians would not be disappointed for the choice of Lawan as the Chairman of the National Assembly.