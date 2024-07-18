Senate to establish LG electoral commission

Barring last minute change of time, the Senate is advocating for a bill to establish a commission solely responsible for conducting local government elections in the country.
The bill which was passed into first reading on Thursday was sponsored by Sen. Sani Musa.
The title reads, “Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024.”
The bill is coming after the decision of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy in Nigeria.