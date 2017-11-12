Senate to appeal judgement reinstating Ndume

The Senate has said it will on Monday file an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on Friday reinstating the suspended Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume.

The Senate on a statement said it is important to state clearly that it disagrees with the said judgment.

It said for the records, it had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain the matter on several grounds.

Among the grounds are that the Plaintiff wrongly joined several causes of action in his Originating Summons; that an action for the enforcement of fundamental rights to fair hearing can only be brought against a court or a tribunal, established by law as held by the Supreme Court in several current cases, and not against Committee of a legislative body; and that by the provisions of sections 3 and 30 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, the trial court lacked requisite jurisdiction to hear the suit of the Plaintiff.

The Senate’s argument was supported by various and current decisions of the apex court.

The Senate said it has the strong conviction that the decision of the trial court will be overturned by the Court of Appeal and has accordingly instructed the law firm of Mike Ozekhome to file an appeal against the judgment.

The notice of appeal is ready and would be filed unfailingly by Monday morning, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said in a statement on Sunday.

Ozekhome said an application for a stay of execution of the orders of the court will also be filed on Monday.