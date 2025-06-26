Senate threatens NNPCL GCEO with warrant of arrest

The Senate on Thursday threatened Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojular if he fails to respond to 11 critical financial queries related to discrepancies in its audited financial statements.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Ahmed Wadada flayed the Group Managing Director of NNPC for delay tactics engaged by the nation’s oil company.

Wadada said that the ultimatum issued to NNPC will expire on July 10, 2025.

Wadada said, “It is unacceptable. We have given them 10 working days. This committee will not tolerate delay tactics in matters concerning public funds.”

The lawmaker warned that should the NNPCL boss fail to respond, the Senate would be compelled to invoke its constitutional oversight powers.

“Any attempt to disregard this committee’s directive will amount to contempt of the Senate. We are here to protect public funds, and we will not be deterred,” he said.

