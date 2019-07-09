The Senate has urged the media to always present balanced and objective reports of activities of the 9th National Assembly.

The Chairman of the As hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo, made the call at a news conference with members of the Senate Press Corps in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeyeye said the committee was aware of the importance of the media as an instrument to foster change and position the senate well in the eyes of the public.

He said with the support of the media, the 9th senate was fully ready to change the narratives of the past.

“We accept the challenges posed before us and we are fully determined to change the narratives as we cannot do it alone, but with your maxim support and cooperation, we can do a lot.

“We are confident, we can always count on you that we will deliver our mandate, while we welcome constructive criticism, we are equally confident that the tenets of journalism will be up heard in your reporting.”

He said the 9th senate was determined to fully accomplish its legislative agenda by working mutually with the executives without compromising its independence and the constitutional provision of checks and balances.

He said the committee intended to work with the principal officers of the senate, various committees in getting through to the public for adequate publicity.

He said: “As the fourth estate of the realm, the senate expects you to make the government accountable on any issue by producing a balanced report about it.

“Our partnership will be open and we will be accessible at all times.

“For us, the media is a stakeholder and partner in the democratic enterprise, and we call on the media to join as to reposition the senate in its true light before Nigerians and the international community.

“We shall enact laws, pursue and defend our growing democracy where everybody will have a sense of belonging.

When asked if the Senate would discontinue the investigation of Senator Abbo over alleged assault, he said “Senate has set up a committee to investigate the matter, even if he is not a senator”.

He added: “We still investigate the matter, when senate conducts investigation, it is not for punitive sake, the committee will go ahead with its work, despite the fact the matter it is in court.”

On the invasion of national assembly by members of Shite Movement, he said that the issue of insecurity in the national assembly was being looked at.

He said: “We also recognise that national assembly is a public place for all Nigerians, and if they follow the right channel they will be attended to.

“But this is a matter that you just informed us, we are going to look at the matter.”