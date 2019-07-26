The Senate has sworn-in Senator Ben Uwajumogu representing Imo North Senatorial District.

The brief ceremony was conducted by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan at the plenary on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uwajumogu was finally presented with Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja on Thursday, after weeks of legal tussles.

NAN also recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had on July 5, declared the non-issuance of the Certificate of Return by INEC to Uwajumogu as illegal.

The legal tussle which resulted in the delay to swear-in the senator began on July 9, when INEC declared a rerun in his election.

In an interview with journalists after his swearing-in, Uwajumogu alleged that he was unjustly denied membership of the Senate by INEC, three weeks after securing a favourable judgment in court.

He, however, thanked the people of his constituency for their support.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the All Progressives Party for their support.

NAN reports that Uwajumogu, who came to the Senate in June 2015, is a two-time lawmaker and the longest serving member from the South East on the platform of APC.