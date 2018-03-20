Politics

Senate suspends parliamentary activities over Sen. Wakili’s death

Wakili passed away in the early hours of March 17 in his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence.

By Dotun Oladipo
The Senate on Tuesday suspended all parliamentary activities over the sudden demise of Senator Ali Wakili.
Wakili passed away in the early hours of March 17 in his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence.
Related Stories

Presidency begs Senate to lift embargo on confirmation of…

Saraki speaks on link with new party

Saraki, fuel subsidy motion and anti-corruption fight, by…

The Senate at resumption of plenary on Tuesday decided to suspend all parliamentary activities in honour of the late Senator, observing a one minute silence for him.
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar  Bukola Saraki, informed the senators of a special session for Wakili on Wednesday.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.