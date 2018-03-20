Senate suspends parliamentary activities over Sen. Wakili’s death

Wakili passed away in the early hours of March 17 in his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence.

The Senate on Tuesday suspended all parliamentary activities over the sudden demise of Senator Ali Wakili.

Wakili passed away in the early hours of March 17 in his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence.

The Senate at resumption of plenary on Tuesday decided to suspend all parliamentary activities in honour of the late Senator, observing a one minute silence for him.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, informed the senators of a special session for Wakili on Wednesday.