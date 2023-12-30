Senate summons Service Chiefs over Plateau massacre

The Senate has summoned Service Chiefs over the Plateau massacre which claimed over 160 lives in Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin-Ladi LGAs, and other communities of the state.

The Senate is expected to meet with the Service Chiefs at the closed door session according to the resolution of the upper chamber.

The Senate resolution was sequel to the amendment to the prayers on recent killing in Plateau state by Senator Adams Oshiomhole in a motion sponsored by Senator Diket Plang.

Oshiomhole, while calling on the Senate to summon the Service Chiefs, said they need to know that the country is angry and they have failed in their duty, and the consequences for failure

Oshomole said the service chiefs had assured of security of lives and property.

He asked for the summon of the service chiefs to explain why they should not be held responsible for the killing.

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Plang lamented that the recent attack appears to be well-coordinated and well-orchestrated with about 20 villages attacked simultaneously, leading to the loss of about 195 lives with others having varying degrees of life-threatening injuries and permanent deformities.

He noted that that Plateau State known as the Home of Peace and Tourism is gradually losing its once peaceful nature and atmosphere due to incessant crisis and attacks by marauding criminals.

He added, “Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State located within the Plateau North and Plateau Central Senatorial Districts have consistently come under attack by criminal elements in the last few months, with the recent attack on the 24th of December 2023 (Christmas Eve), while many were celebrating the Christmas season, leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties and a black Christmas for inhabitants of the crisis areas;”

In his submission, Senator Simon Lalong expressed disappointment on the security report that attributed the failure of the security agencies to arrest the situation to proximity, terrain and distance of the affected villages.

He lamented that attacks had become a recurring decimal where every Christmas Eve in Plateau comes with attacks on villages.

He proposed the involvement of traditional rulers in the fight against insecurity while also proposing the creation of a North Central Commission for the development of the zone.

Another senator who was quick to condemn the attack, Titus Zam lamented that Benue state has had its own share of attacks leading to death of several persons.

The Federal lawmaker said that there is no difference in the security situation of the country in the last six months

He narrated his ordeal while in his village to celebrate Christmas, where an attack led to the loss of three persons and several others injured.

He however called for a robust National security summit that will come up with resolutions on best and lasting ways to curb insecurity in the country.

The Senate thereafter observed a minute silence at plenary in honour of the victims and decided to send a high powered delegation led by the President of the Senate to the crisis areas to condole with the victims.

The Senate further urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to direct its agencies to provide relief materials, especially building materials to the victims of the crisis with immediate effect to enable them relocate back to their homes and decongest the IDP camps.