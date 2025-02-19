Senate summons NSA, NIA, DSS, DIA over alleged funding of Boko-Haram by USAID

The Senate on Wednesday summoned heads of Office of National Security Adviser, Department of State Security, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency on the veracity of alleged funding of Boko-Haram by USAID.

The decision of the Senate was sequel by the motion sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ndume, who implored the Senate to look into the allegation raised by United States Republican Congressman Scott Perry, representing Pennsylvania.

Perry had alleged at the inaugural hearing of the Sub-Committee on Delivering on Government Efficiency that USAID had been funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram.

Ndume, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, lamented devastation caused by Boko Haram in the North-East region and other parts of the country, which include the bombing of the UN building in Nigeria.

Seconding the motion, Senator Abdul Ningi called on lawmakers to support the motion considering the damage Boko-Haram has caused the country.

He however urged the Senate to summon heads of Office of National Security Adviser, Department of State Security, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency for proper briefing on the matter at the closed door session because of the security implication of the matter.

According to him, “We need to do this thing with facts provided by the Office of National Security Adviser, Department of State Security, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency.”

The proposal of Senator Ningi to invite the Office of National Security Adviser, Department of State Security, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency to a close session was unanimously supported by the senate when the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio put up the question.

