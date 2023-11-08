Senate summons Nigerian Gas Marketing Company MD over gas sales, others 

The Senate Committee on Gas on Wednesday summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd, Justin Ezeala, requesting the details of gas sales, purchase agreements with companies and non- compliance with due process in the auto CNG Project with NIPCO Gas.

The Committee chaired by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe decided to summon the chief executive of the company after a closed door session of committee members at the National Assembly.

The Committee, in its resolutions at the end of the meeting, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari that has been accused of preventing the National Assembly Committees from oversighting subsidiaries of NNPCL which the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) empowers the committee to do.

The Committee is also demanding the financials on the auto CNG Project with NiPCO, where NGML has approved an investment of N30 billion.

The Committee therefore resolved to use relevant provisions of the constitution to enforce the appearance of the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd if he fails to honour the invitation of the committee again.