Senate summons IGP, Wike over negligence, death of Olorunfemi 

The Senate on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Minister of Health, Ali Pate; and his counterpart in the Federal Capital Territory, Nyeson Wike, over the avoidable death of Greatness Olorunfemi at the Maitama General Hospital, Abuja.

It could be recalled that Olorunfemi fell victim of one chance criminals in Abuja last week Tuesday.

They stabbed her in the vehicle she boarded and threw her out on motion.

She was immediately rushed to Maitama District Hospital by good Samaritans but those on duty allegedly refused to attend to her for lack of Police report, which however has been made unnecessary by the provisions of the Gunshots Act, 2017.

The Senate through a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong mandated the Committees on Health and Police to carry out thorough investigation into Olorunfemi’s death and report back in two weeks.

The Red Chamber specifically directed the joint committees to summon the Inspector-General of Police, the FCT Minister and his counterpart in the Heath Ministry to appear before it for explanations on why Olorunfemi bled to death without being attended to in violation of the extant law provided for by the Gunshots Act, 2017.

The Red Chamber also mandated its Committees on Health, Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Senator Ekpenyong had while presenting the motion quoted the Gunshots Act, 2017, which states: “As from the commencement of this Act, every hospital in Nigeria whether public or private, shall accept or receive for immediate and adequate treatment with or without Police clearance , any person with a gunshot wound.”

He also quoted section 3 of the Act which states: “No gunshot victim shall be refused immediate and adequate treatment whether or not an initial monetary deposit has been paid.”

He added that the Senate needs to amend section 13 of the Act for stiffer penalty against violators of the Act, saying the N50,000 fime or five years imprisonment recommended were nothing to human lives being wasted.

In his remarks after the general debate on the motion and adoption of resolutions, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the time has come to make the Police and Health personnel in the country to adhere to theprovisions of the Gunshots Act, 2017.

Akpabio said: “The death of Greatness Olorunfemi was avoidable if the provisions of the extant law have been adhered to.

“Police and health care providers in the country need to save Nigerians from such avoidable deaths.”