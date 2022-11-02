Senate summons Finance Minister over N147b multilateral/billateral project in Power Ministry budget 

Senate Committee on Power has summoned Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed over N147 billion included in the capital project of Ministry of power.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswan who invited the Minister during the budget defence of Ministry of Power, claimed that the Committee could not explain how the fund for the Billateral/ Multilateral project in power sector is being expended.

Suswan said, “the actual capital budget of the Ministry of power for the 2023 is N44 billion while N147 billion is meant for Billateral and Multilateral.

“We can’t explain how they are expended, you can’t lay your hand on the projects, we cannot oversight it, the ministry of power does not know about it.

“We are inviting the Minister of Finance to come and explain to us; the money has been put in the budget year in, year out.”

The Minister of Power presented a budget of N250 billion for the Ministry.





