Senate spokesman escapes mob attack 

The representative of Niger North Senatorial District, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was over the weekend attacked in Kontagora, the headquarters of District he represents.

The spokesman of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, who was clad in white kaftan and white/blue cap, had called for a meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress.

It was reliably gathered that the meeting was the first held at the Kotangora town hall since his emergence after the 2015 general elections.

While expressing their grievances, the people of the senatorial district said they have started the recall up process of Abdullahi, whom they claim has not represented them well at the Senate.

The Public Relations Officer of the APC in Kotangora, Malam Shamsudeen, while speaking with journalists, said: “When I asked Senator Sabi why he waited this long to summon for a meeting, knowing there is only a year away to 2019 General Elections, he could not give us any satisfactory answer.

“I further asked him to list any projects that he has done or attracted to us or any financial support that he gave to students and other people in need.

“Rather, in his arrogant way of responding, he said that the Buhari Government has not given them any money nor funded their constituency projects, and this did not go down well with us the executives members.”

One of the aggrieved members of the party, Mahmud Tanko, said: “Senator Sabi Aliyu was elected under the All Progressives Congress as a result of the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the support gathered for him by the late Emir of Borgu, Dr. Haliru Dantoro.

“He deserved the abuse by members of the party Executives in Kontagora.

“You see, our people do not know how to pretend or being diplomatic about serious issues.

“Senator Aliyu Sabi became more provoked at the questions asked by constituency members, saying: ‘Was it his father that gave other elected members in the National Assembly money who have been executing projects and empowering their youths.’”

Tanko further disclosed that the Executive members also accused him of collaborating with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and other senators to frustrate the good programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “This time, his godfather, Senator Saraki, cannot save him come 2019.

“If he said there is no money for his constituency, where did he get money to buy a twin duplex located on Kainji Crescent in Maitama, Abuja, worth over N650 million.

“We are also aware of houses he built and bought in Ilorin, Kwara State.”

Also, the youth leader of the APC Central Ward in Kotangora, Mallam Isiya, said: “Few months ago, some who are not satisfied with his representation and perpetual opposition to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari coupled with his arrogance have commenced his recall process and the process is ongoing.”

An eyewitness said the people were shouting “bamuso”, Karyane”, “one term senator”, Nigeria sai Buhari”, yayi yagama”, “barawo” and so on that when Senator Abdullahi saw the attack and threat was too much, he became jittery and cried openly before the crowd.

The eyewitness said: “As if he knew what will befall him, he invited the security agencies comprising the Mobile Police and men of the Civil Defence whose presence did not deter the executives from assaulting him.

“In fact, he was chased out of the hall.

“He was whisked away in a Peugeot 406 car, which was smashed.

“The Civil Defence pickup van was equally smashed.

“As he was driven out of the premises, the cars that accompanied him were also stoned.

“Some of the executives followed him to Jamal Hotel, where he lodged, but could not get him.”

Another aggrieved member of the party said: “Other Local Governments are waiting for him to visit too.”

It should be recalled that early this year, the senator faced a similar attack in Babanna, Borgu Local Government and Rofia in Agwara Local Government respectively.

All efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Senator proved abortive as his phone was out of reach.

However, in a swift response, his Campaign Director General, Alhaji Mohammed Garba Danladi, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, confirmed the attack, saying: “I wonder why the meeting turned up into the unfortunate incident.

“The Senator does not deserve such attack.

“Senator Aliyu Sabi has done well in terms of service delivery and has provided dividends of democracy to the people.”