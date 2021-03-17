Senate on Wednesday was divided over the amendment of 1999 Constitution on the bill to provide for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission as the Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe called for division.

During intense debate on the bill, some of the Senators who opposed the Bill pointed out that the power of the presidency to appoint and fire the service chiefs will be undermined by passing the bill into law.

As a result of the tension on the floor, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan was left with no other option but to call for closed door session.