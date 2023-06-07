Senate shifts valedictory session, offers reasons

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced the rescheduling of its valedictory session to Saturday.

Lawan had announced on Tuesday that the Upper Chamber would hold its valedictory session on Thursday.

The Senate President told members of the Senate Press Corps that the shift in the date was due to a scheduled meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the lawmakers of the incoming 10th National Assembly on Thursday.

The Senate held plenary on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

Lawan said: “By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow (Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday

“It is because tomorrow, Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be meeting with the Senators-elect and members-elect at 2pm.

“And we believe that a session as significant and as important and as historical and memorable as valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day.

“Not one, two, three hours.

“And therefore we push it to Saturday.”

The Ninth Senate officially ends its four-year tenure on June 11, 2023.

Lawan hinted that the 10th Senate would be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

—