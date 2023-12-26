Senate shifts plenary sitting to Saturday, to pass 2024 Appropriation Bill same day

The Senate has postponed its plenary sitting from Friday to Saturday to enable it pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill that was forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate had last week adjourned plenary to Friday this week in order for members celebrate the Christmas with their families and friends.

A statement for the postponement was signed by the Clerk of Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze.

The statement reads, “This is to inform Distinguished Senators that the plenary sitting of the Senate, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, December 29th, 2023, by 10.00 am been postponed to Saturday, December 30th, 2023 by 10.00 am. Any inconvenience that this shift may cause to Distinguished Senators is regretted.”

Recall that Pesident Tinubu had presented before the National Assembly a total aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill, just as he had announced his administration’s resolve to adopt the “revised 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP)” as the parameters for the 2024 budget, just as he also announced the administration’s plan to grow the economy by a minimum of 3.76 percent, above the forecasted world average.

President Tinubu, while presenting the N27. 5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill tagged the budget of renewed hope, has promised that the nation’s internal security architecture would be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities with a view to safeguarding lives, property, and investments across the country.