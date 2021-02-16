The Senate on Tuesday embarked on a legislation that will ensure stiffer punishment for anyone found with illegal firearms as a way of checkmating insecurity in the country.

The position of the Senate was sequel to a bill sponsored by Senator Uba Sani, which was passed into second reading on the floor.

In his lead debate, Sani said the major objective of the bill is to impose stiffer penalty for offences under the Act to serve as deterrent as well as strength current efforts by government to control the influx of illegal firearms.

He revealed that the bill makes provision for the destruction of firearms brought in illegally into the country, arguing further that the amendment will help Nigeria address its current security challenges.

According to the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa, the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan in his contribution to a debate on a Bill, titled: “The Firearms Act CAP F28 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill,” said the security situation in the country can be made much better if the proliferation of illegal firearms is adequately curtailed.

Lawan said: “Let me commend the sponsor of this Bill and indeed all of us in the Senate for remaining consistent on discussing the security situation in the country.

“The security situation would have been far better if we are able to control the proliferation of firearms in the country.

This Bill, like the sponsor mentioned, was passed in the 8th Senate and National Assembly, but there was no assent.

“Now that we have brought it back when it will be referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, they should engage with the executive arm of government to see where the issue is, if that has not been done by the sponsor of the Bill so that we will be on the same page.

“But I believe that there is no compromise for stiffer penalties for anyone caught with an illegal arm.

“The security situation can still be reversed whilst we continue to remain focused and committed.

“For us in the National Assembly, it has been a very difficult time probably the most difficult because our people face these daily security challenges.

“The question is always what are you people doing and unfortunately the legislature is limited in what it can do.

“It cannot implement but it can talk about it, discuss it, debate it and insist on it.

“I believe that this executive is ready do something to improve the security situation and now that we are seeing a different and improved approach maybe the end to insecurity in the country is at sight.

“Recently we have seen the National Security Adviser working with the Service Chiefs and others in a coordinated manner.

“We pray that this is sustained and that for us we will give them every possible support.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Legal and Human Rights for further legislative work.

