Senate seeks compensation of N200m for child killed in NDLEA accidental discharge

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to pay a compensation of N200 million on behalf of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to the family of a two-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet fired by NDLEA operatives in Asaba, Delta State.

This followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petition at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen.

Imasuen in his report said two children of Fidelis Omhonria were shot by the NDLEA, saying that the case was very pathetic.

He said: “Mr. President, we have a two-year-old boy who was inadvertently shot and killed by NDLEA while they were carrying out some operations.

“The second younger child, Eromonsele Omhonria, had a bullet into his eyes that rendered that child almost blind.

“Our investigation indicates that this child will need extensive surgery to correct the eyes.

“We did engage NDLEA to show humanness in trying to help the family, at least with the dead child and the child whose eyes is almost going blind.

“NDLEA, unfortunately, were not cooperating.

“They told us that they didn’t have the finances and so they have not offered anything, even to the family for the two-year-old child that was killed and buried and for the child that is going blind.

“We had more than three sittings on this and it became clear to us that NDLEA wasn’t going to oblige.

“They were not going to help us to help this family.

“Therefore, we recommended that, given the grievances of the incident to the family, NDLEA should pay the sum of N200 million to the family of Fidelis Omhonria as compensation for the death of his two-year-old son and his younger brother who was shot in the eye that may result in him going blind.”

Imasuen said from findings of the committee, he believes that the family needed to be protected from such agency and ameliorate the huge loss to the family.

He thanked the lawmakers for the opportunity to interrogate the matter and to serve the average Nigerians who seek for justice in every sphere of life.

Senator Garuba Maidoki (APC-Kebbi) said the unjust and unlawful killing of Nigerians by security agencies was unacceptable, adding that he supports the payment of compensation to the family.

Senator Benson Agada (PDP-Bayelsa) said the official involved in the act should face the law, adding that the compensation should be paid to the family.

Following overwhelming support on the report by lawmakers, the Senate observed a minute silence for the child and urged the NDLEA to take care of all hospital bills for the multiple surgeries and treatment of the child with a bullet wound in his eyes.

The Senate also urged its Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor the entire process, ensure compliance to all resolutions on the matter, and report back to plenary in two months.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio in his remark said information at his disposal was that the NDLEA official responsible for the shooting was facing prosecution.

