Haliru Nababa, the new Comptroller -General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) on Wednesday, appeared before the Senate Committee on Interior for screening.

Speaking at the screening, Nababa called for improved funding for the service towards delivering its mandate.

He said there was an urgent need for improved funding for operations of the service, given its operational challenges.

Nababa said the service was in need of fund to organise workshops on capacity building for staff.

He listed the challenges of dilapidated structures, inadequate arms and ammunition, increasing urbanisation in some of the areas housing the service as challenges inherent in the NCS.

He said there was an urgent need to reconstruct the dilapidated structures which was partly responsible for recent jail breaks.

Sen. Abba Morro (PDP- Benue) and other members of the committee, commended the nominee for his steering performance in the past, having served in various capacities and locations in the service.

Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP- Rivers) consequently moved a motion for the committee to approve the nomination of Nababa as CG of NCS.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Elisha Abbo (APC- Adamawa).

Sen. Kassim Shettima, Committee Chairman consequently asked the nominee to take a bow and leave.

He said his approval by the committee was hinged on his competence to deliver on the mandate of NCS.

He said the CG designate had the capacity, experience and exposures to catapult the service to greater heights, adding that the immediate CG had also done creditably well.

He said it was the responsibility of the committee to compliment the effort of the CG designate by giving him the support to confront the challenges facing the service.