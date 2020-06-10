The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights on Wednesday screened the Acting President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as substantive President.



The Senate is expected to confirm Justice Dongban-Menaem on Thursday before embarking on two weeks break.



President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated her as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.



The Senate upon receiving the nomination of Justice Dongban-Mensem, forwarded the nomination to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights for screening.



Appearing before the Committee, Justice Dongban-Menaen told the lawmakers she has been in practice since 1980 after her graduation in 1978 from Ahmadu Bello University.



Talking about his vision for the Court of Appeal, she said part of it is to ensure that the Court is Information Technology Communication compliant.



She said: “I have been in the judiciary for the past 40 years.



“I don’t have any other place.



“I have dreamt many things to push the judiciary forward.



“I want to ensure that Court of Appeal is ICT compliant.”



Meanwhile, the lawmakers urged the Appeal Court President-designate to stand up against injustice in the judiciary, if eventually confirmed by the Senate as substantive President.



The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), in making the admonition said the enthusiasm with which Nigerians greeted her nomination, respect the Senate had for it by suspending its rule for expeditious screening, should not be in vain if she is eventually confirmed.



Bamidele said: “You must demonstrate the required courageous leadership the judiciary deserves by standing up in fair and fearless manner by the Nigerian people when it comes to justice.



“Your Lordship must ensure that justice is not only delivered, but in timely manner because justice delayed is justice denied.



“It should not be business as usual.



“The very reason the Senate and by extension the National Assembly is revisiting the budget of the Judiciary, which is less than 1 per cent of the N10.509 trillion 2020 budget size for the country.



Bamidele added that the insignificant votes given the Judiciary requires urgent and upward review.