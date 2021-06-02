The Senate on Wednesday received an executive bill seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 years to 65 years.

The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 years to 40 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor, explained that the piece of legislation would provide for harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

According to Buhari, the move to increase the retirement age and service years was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads: “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, Lawan, during plenary, referred the President’s request for the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Committees on Defence and Army.

The Defence Committee, which is chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, was mandated to be the lead Committee to screen the newly appointed Army Chief.