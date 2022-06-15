Subscribe
Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Ohiani as ICRC Director-General

The Senate, Wednesday, received a request to confirm the nomination of Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as substantive Director-General/CEO for the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commision.

The request was contained in a letter dated 6th June, 2022.

The President’s letter was read at the commencement of plenary proceedings by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to Buhari, the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.

