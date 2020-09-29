The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of appointments of Chairman, Director General and Commissioners of National Pensions Commission (PenCom).

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the request as contained in a letter at plenary.

Buhari in the letter said, “In accordance with the provisions of section 19(3 ) of the Pension Reform Act 2014, I write to forward for confirmation by Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the appointment of the underlisted six nominees as Chairman, Director General and Commissioner of National Pensions Commission .

“It is my hope that Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in its usual expeditious manner.”

Buhari in the letter listed the nominees to include Dr Oyindasola Oluremi Oni for Chairman, representating (North Central), Aisha Dahiru -Umar as Director General (North East.)

Others nominated for Commissioners are Clement Oyedeola Akintola (South West) Anyim Nyerere (South East)Charles Emukwohate (South South) and Hannatu Musa(South West)