The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

The letter, which was addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was read during the start of plenary.

According to President Buhari, the request to screen and confirm Bawa’s appointment as Substantive Chairman of the Commission was “in accordance with paragraph 2 subsection 2 of Part 1 CAP E1 of the EFCC Act 2004.”

Bawa, aged 40, who holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy, is presently the Head of Operations of the Commission’s Lagos office.

After his confirmation by the Senate, Bawa is expected to take over from Mohammed Umar Abba, who was appointed as Acting Chairman by President Buhari last year, following the suspension of the immediate past Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Lawan immediately after reading the President’s request, said the screening of Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Anti-graft agency will be carried out during plenary in line with the tradition of the Upper Chamber.

“The screening of the Chairman-designate of the EFCC will be done in plenary, in keeping with our tradition here,” he said.